Horror Sequel 'The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It' First Trailer

"I think it's about time they accept the existence of the Devil." Warner Bros / New Line has released the first official trailer for horror sequel The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, the third entry from The Conjuring franchise that originally started with James Wan's freaky film in 2013. The series continues on with an eerie and frightening story about the first time in U.S. history that a murder suspect would claim demonic possession as a defense. One of the most sensational cases from their files… what will they discover hiding in the dark corners? Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson return as Lorraine and Ed Warren, and the cast includes Julian Hilliard, Ruairi O’Connor, Shannon Kook, Eugenie Bondurant, Sterling Jerins, and Sarah Catherine Hook. This looks like it gets even darker and more mysterious than any of the other Conjuring films before it, which is truly scary. There's some seriously intense scenes near the end.

First trailer (+ poster) for Michael Chaves' The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, from YouTube:

The Devil Made Me Do It reveals a chilling story of terror, murder and unknown evil that shocked even the experienced real-life paranormal investigators Ed & Lorraine Warren (Patrick Wilson & Vera Farmiga). One of the most sensational cases from their paranormal files, it starts with a fight for the soul of a young boy, then takes them beyond anything they'd ever seen before, to mark the first time in U.S. history that a murder suspect would claim demonic possession as a defense. The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It is directed by American filmmaker Michael Chaves, making his second feature after directing The Curse of La Llorona previously, as well as a few other short films. The screenplay is written by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick; based on a story by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick & James Wan. Produced by James Wan and Peter Safran. After a delay, Warner Bros will now release Chaves' The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It in theaters nationwide + on HBO Max starting on June 4th, 2021 this summer. Are you scared yet?