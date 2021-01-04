Hugh Bonneville is Roald Dahl in First UK Trailer for 'To Olivia' Film

"I rather think she would've liked it as well." Sky Cinema in the UK has debuted the first look teaser trailer for a film titled To Olivia, described as "the true story of renowned writer Roald Dahl and actress Patrica Neal." Set in the 1960s, the film follows Dahl & Neal around their secluded home in the English countryside where they have moved to raise their expanding young family in peace. But an "unimaginable loss" in their family changes them forever as they try to figure out how to live on together. Hugh Bonneville stars as the legendary author Roald Dahl, and co-stars with Keeley Hawes as Patricia. The cast includes Darcey Ewart and Isabella Jonsson as his daughters, as long with Sam Heughan, Conleth Hill, and Michael Jibson. This looks like a lovely and emotional story of Roald Dahl, looking forward to seeing more footage.

Here's the first official UK trailer (+ poster) for John Hay's To Olivia, direct from Sky's YouTube:

It's 1962. Roald Dahl (Hugh Bonneville), an eccentric, burgeoning children's author and his wife, Patricia Neal (Keeley Hawes), a glamourous Hollywood movie star, have retreated to the English countryside to bring up their expanding young family. Tragically, their lives are turned upside down by the devastating death of their daughter Olivia and as the couple struggle through the unimaginable loss, their shared grief becomes a source of redemption and strength which changes their lives forever. To Olivia is directed by British filmmaker John Hay, director of the films The Steal, There's Only One Jimmy Grimble, The Truth About Love, and Lost Christmas previously. The screenplay is co-written by John Hay and David Logan; adapted from Stephen Michael Shearer's novel of the same name. Sky Cinema will release Hay's To Olivia in UK cinemas + streaming on Sky starting on February 19th this winter. No US release date has been set yet.