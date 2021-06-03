Hugh Jackman & Rebecca Ferguson in Sci-Fi 'Reminiscence' Trailer

"Was she running from the past… Or racing back towards it?" Warner Bros has unveiled the first trailer for a sci-fi romantic thriller titled Reminiscence, the feature directorial debut of screenwriter Lisa Joy (of "Westworld", "Pushing Daisies", "Burn Notice"). After delays and new dates, WB has reset this to open in theaters (and on HBO Max) at the end of August this year. A scientist discovers a way to relive your past and uses the technology to search for his long lost love. His life changes forever when he meets Mae, but when a different client's memories implicate her in a series of violent crimes, he must delve through the dark world of the past to uncover the truth about the woman he fell for. Sounds a bit like the plot of Minority Report, doesn't it? Reminiscence is also produced by Jonathan Nolan, as well as Michael De Luca, Lisa Joy, and Aaron Ryder. The cast features Hugh Jackman & Rebecca Ferguson as Nick & Mae, with Thandiwe Newton, Daniel Wu, Cliff Curtis, Natalie Martinez, Brett Cullen, & Teri Wyble. I've been waiting to see some footage from this and it looks just ravishing. I'm always down for mixing sci-fi and love. Enjoy.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Lisa Joy's Reminiscence, direct from WB's YouTube:

Nick Bannister (Hugh Jackman), a rugged and solitary veteran living in a near-future Miami flooded by rising seas, is an expert in a dangerous occupation: he offers clients the chance to relive any memory they desire. His life changes when he meets Mae (Rebecca Ferguson). What begins as a simple matter of lost & found becomes a passionate love affair. But when a different client's memories implicate Mae in a series of violent crimes, Bannister must delve through the dark world of the past to uncover the truth about the woman he fell for. Reminiscence is both written & directed by American producer / screenwriter Lisa Joy, making her feature directorial debut, after working as a writer on the "Westworld" series, "Pushing Daisies", and "Burn Notice"; she also directed one episode of "Westworld" previously. Produced by Michael De Luca, Lisa Joy, Jonathan Nolan, and Aaron Ryder. Warner Bros will release Reminiscence in theaters nationwide + on HBO Max starting August 20th, 2021 at the end of this summer. First impression? Who's interested?