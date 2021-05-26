Ilana Glazer & Justin Theroux in Horror 'False Positive' Official Trailer

"You are 100 percent pregnant." Hulu has released the first official trailer for a new horror (comedy?) titled False Positive, from filmmaker John Lee, co-written by Lee and Ilana Glazer. This is premiering at the Tribeca Film Festival coming up in the next few weeks, then will be streaming on Hulu this June. Described as "a contemporary take on Rosemary's Baby," False Positive stars Ilana Glazer and Justin Theroux as a couple that finally finds hope in their fertility doctor, played by Pierce Brosnan. But things start to get strange. As if getting pregnant weren't complicated enough, Lucy sets out to uncover the unsettling truth about her fertility doctor. The cast includes Sophia Bush, Gretchen Mol, Josh Hamilton, Sullivan Jones, and Lucy Walters. Yeah this definitely looks extremely creepy with an unsettling sprinkle of dark comedy. This looks way more frightening than you're probably expecting, especially with Glazer in the lead.

Here's the official trailer (+ teaser / poster) for John Lee's False Positive, direct from Hulu's YouTube:

After difficult struggles with fertility, loving couple Lucy (Ilana Glazer) and Adrian (Justin Theroux) seem to have finally found their potential savior in the charming and world-renowned reproductive specialist Dr. Hindle (Pierce Brosnan). But as their dreams begin to come true and hope transforms into happiness, cracks appear in the façade of normalcy, sending the now-expectant mother into a spiral of suspicion that threatens her grasp on reality. False Positive is directed by producer / writer / filmmaker John Lee, his second feature after making Pee-wee's Big Holiday previously, and directing for TV including "Broad City" and "Neon Joe, Werewolf Hunter". The screenplay is written by Ilana Glazer and John Lee. It's produced by Ilana Glazer, John Lee, Jonathan Wang, Allison Rose Carter. This will premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival this year. Hulu will then release False Positive streaming starting on June 25th, 2021. How does it look?