Iliza Shlesinger & Ryan Hansen in Trailer for Comedy 'Good on Paper'

"He always has the perfect answer for everything." Netflix has unveiled an official trailer for a romantic comedy titled Good on Paper, that's both written by and starring Iliza Shlesinger as a successful, lonely comedian named Andrea Singer. After years of putting her career first, a stand-up comic meets a guy who seems perfect: smart, nice, successful and possibly too good to be true. Based on a mostly true story, Good on Paper is written by and stars the hilariously sharp-witted Shlesinger, with Ryan Hansen, Margaret Cho, Tyler Cameron, Taylor Hill, and Rebecca Rittenhouse. Shlesinger explains: "I wanted to write something funny, unique, and relatable. A comedian turns real life into art, so I shared my bizarre story and had fun doing it. What started as a cathartic release became a passion project that I put a lot of comedy and heart into." This looks cute and funny, though not exactly that inventive or that unique. Check it out below.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Kimmy Gatewood's Good on Paper, direct from YouTube:

Andrea Singer (Iliza Shlesinger) always put her stand-up career first, and while dating came easy, love wasn't a priority… that is until she meets Dennis (Ryan Hansen), a quirky nerd with disarming charm who coaxes her into letting her guard down. Her best friend Margot isn’t convinced he's all he seems and she urges Andrea to embark on a wild goose chase to uncover who Dennis really is… Good on Paper is directed by the talented actress / filmmaker Kimmy Gatewood, making her feature directorial debut after directing for TV including episodes of "Timeline" and "Junketeers" previously. The screenplay is written by actress / comedian Iliza Shlesinger. It's produced by Han West, David Bernon, Paul Bernon, and Sam Slater. Netflix will release Good on Paper streaming starting June 23rd, 2021 this summer. Who's down for this?