Exciting Full Trailer for Multiverse Movie 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'

"You're flying out into the darkness to fight ghosts…" Sony Pictures has unveiled a second official trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home, the third Spidey movie starring Tom Holland so far. In this adventure, he teams up with Benedict Cumberbatch as Dr. Strange to undo his identity reveal, following the events of Far From Home and his fight with Mysterio. And following the Into the Spider-Verse animated movie, which was first to open the doors to the Spidey Multiverse concept. This one brings back all of his former villains from the other movies, who don't like seeing Peter because he always takes them out at the end. The main cast for this one includes Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Jacob Batalon, J. B. Smoove, Martin Starr, J.K. Simmons, along with the villains Jamie Foxx, Willem Dafoe, and Alfred Molina. There's also rumors that former Spidey actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are appearing in this, too. This is so exciting to finally see - a live-action Multi-Verse movie, and I'm all in for it! What an awesome trailer.

Here's the second trailer (+ posters) for Jon Watts' Spider-Man: No Way Home, from Sony's YouTube:

You can rewatch the original teaser trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home here, to see the first look again.

For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a Super Hero. When he asks for help from Doctor Strange the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man. Spider-Man: No Way Home is once again directed by American filmmaker Jon Watts, who previously directed Spider-Man: Homecoming & Far From Home, as well as the films Cop Car and Clown. The screenplay is written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers (also of Far From Home), once again based on the Marvel comic book by Stan Lee (RIP) and Steve Ditko. These Spider-Man movies are made in association with Marvel Studios and Columbia Pictures and Pascal Pictures. It's produced by Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal. Sony Pictures will release Watts' Spider-Man: No Way Home in theaters everywhere starting December 17th, 2021 later this year. First impression? Excited for all this cinematic crossover?