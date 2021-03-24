Indie Board Game Comedic Thriller 'Murder Bury Win' Official Trailer

"You think he's got an opinion, ’bout all of this?" Gravitas Ventures has released an official trailer for an indie dark comedy thriller titled Murder Bury Win, which first premiered at the Austin Film Festival last fall. Murder Bury Win, the feature directorial debut of actor / filmmaker Michael Lovan, is a dark comedic thriller about three friends that want to strike it big in the indie board game industry with their own game - "Murder Bury Win". The objective of their game being how to kill someone and get rid of the body. After a dispute over the gaming rights leaves them with a real body on their hands, the young men quickly realize how suspiciously like actual murder this freak accident appears. Now, with few options remaining, they look to their game for guidance. Will it help them win their own "game" of murder? Starring Mikelen Walker, Erich Lane, Henry Alexander Kelly, Craig Cackowski, and Brian Slaten. Oh yeah, this looks kooky and amusing, pretty much the perfect comedy for board game enthusiasts to shriek at and laugh at together.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Michael Lovan's Murder Bury Win, direct from YouTube:

Three friends have created a board game, Murder Bury Win, and they think it has what it takes to become a bestseller on the indie charts. When their attempt to crowdfund fails, a mysterious man makes them an offer: he will publish their game on the condition that he takes credit as the sole creator and owner. After a dispute over the gaming rights leaves them with a body on their hands, the young men realize how suspiciously like murder the freak accident appears. Now, with few options remaining, they look to their game for guidance. The premise of their game? How to murder someone and get rid of the body. Murder Bury Win is written & directed & produced by American actor / filmmaker Michael Lovan, co-director of the doc film Japan in a Day previously, now making his first feature film. From a story by John Hart and Michael Lovan. This originally premiered at the Austin Film Festival last fall. Gravitas Ventures will release Lovan's Murder Bury Win direct-to-VOD starting April 27th coming soon. Who's ready to play the game?