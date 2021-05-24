Indie Comedy 'Some of Our Stallions' Trailer About a Zany Friendship

"I feel like I'm bothering your friend…" Gravitas Ventures has unveiled an official trailer for a wacky indie comedy titled Some of Our Stallions, the latest from filmmaker Carson Mell. This buddy comedy-drama comes from the filmmakers behind Brigsby Bear, Silicon Valley, and Jay & Silent Bob Reboot. When best friends Beautiful Bill and Andy, newly released from a mandatory stint at a mental hospital, struggle to fit into regular society, Bill decides they need romantic love. This kicks off a years-long series of misadventures that challenge not only their friendship, but their grasp on sanity. Carson Mell (Silicon Valley, Eastbound and Down) wrote and directed the film in which he also stars alongside Al Di and Olivia Taylor Dudley; also joined by Tim Heidecker, David Zellner, Stefan Djuric, and Mike Judge. This looks way more complex and zanier than expected, with some impressively witty humor and three great lead performances.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Carson Mell's Some of Our Stallions, direct from YouTube:

Beautiful Bill & Andy, newly released from a mandatory stint at a mental hospital, are best friends. Their inability to conform to society at large results in some frightening "acting out." After their therapist fails at advising them on how to reintegrate back into society, Bill has an epiphany. What they need, he decides, is romantic love. After a disastrous attempt at wooing "normal women," they realize they need to meet women who are "genuinely crazy" like themselves. So they post up outside of a mental health facility for women. This is how they meet Bonnie. And though Bonnie and Andy soon fall into a relationship, Bill finds himself playing the part of the third wheel. But when Bonnie reveals she's pregnant, Bill sees a chance to get back in her good graces. His ensuing plan to rob a bank and give the proceeds to Bonnie kicks off a years-long series of madcap adventures that challenge not only Bill & Andy's friendship, but their already tenuous grasp on sanity. Some of Our Stallions is both written and directed by American writer / filmmaker Carson Mell, his second feature film after Another Evil previously. Produced by Al Di and Amber Ripley. Gravitas will release Some of Our Stallions in select US theaters + on VOD starting July 2nd this summer.