Indie Grindhouse Noir Film 'Like a Dirty French Novel' Official Trailer

"Am I making you nervous? While I touch myself?" Blvd De Cinema Productions has revealed an official trailer for a low budget indie film described as a "grindhouse noir" called Like a Dirty French Novel. Which, I must say, is a pretty clever title for this. The tagline states it's "between the absurd and the vulgar" which is also somewhat tantalizing. The film follows a number of interesting characters: a sexually-charged mysterious phone operator, two estranged twin brothers, and a cosplaying femme fatale. Starring Jennifer Daley, Robby Valls, Miles Dougal, Brittany Samson, and Amanda Viola. The trailer says there's "five noir-tinged chapters" in this film, which runs 78 minutes in total. This looks as mediocre as expected, with a few interesting shadowy shots, but there's not much else to see in here. Unless you're really into noir.

Here's the official trailer (+ posters) for Mike Cuenca's Like a Dirty French Novel, from YouTube:

Like a Dirty French Novel, a riveting, high-energy mix of Pulp Fiction and Lost Highway, is a grindhouse noir following a sexually-charged phone operator, two estranged twin brothers, and a cosplaying femme fatale. Like a Dirty French Novel is directed by Cuban-American filmmaker Mike Cuenca, director of the films Jerry Powell & the Delusions of Grandeur, By the Wayside, and I'll Be Around previously; as well as the TV series "Oblivion: The Series" and numerous short films as well. The screenplay is co-written by Mike Cuenca and Dan Rojay, from a story by Ashlee Elfman, Mike Cuenca, Dan Rojay. It's also produced by Mike Cuenca. This will be premiering at the 2021 Dances With Films Festival coming up later this year. No official release date later in 2021 has been confirmed yet - stay tuned for updates. Who's interested in this anyway?