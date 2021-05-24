Indonesian Comedy 'Ali & Ratu Ratu Queens' Official Netflix Trailer

"I hope we can be together again. And hopefully soon." Netflix has unveiled a new trailer for an Indonesian indie comedy titled Ali & Ratu Ratu Queens, which is the final release title after switching between Ali & The Queens, or Ratu Ratu Queens. After his father's passing, a teenager from Indonesia sets out for New York City in search of his estranged mother and soon finds love and connection in unexpected places. He discovers that there are many different ways to finding the real meaning of family. The film stars Iqbaal Ramadhan as Ali, along with Nirina Zubir, Tika Panggabean, Welas Asri, Happy Salma, Marissa Anita, and Aurora Ribero. This looks charming and amusing, and I dig all the little hand-drawn touches. Another story of leaving your home country and then reconnecting in unexpected ways. This is worth a look.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Lucky Kuswandi's Ali & Ratu Ratu Queens, from YouTube:

After waiting for years, Ali (Iqbaal Dhiafakhri Ramadhan) decided to go to New York to find his mother, who left him when he was little. However, he soon finds himself facing unexpected challenges, and through that journey, discovers that there are many different ways to finding the real meaning of family. Ali & Ratu Ratu Queens, also known as just Ali & The Queens, or Ratu Ratu Queens, is directed by the young Indonesian filmmaker Lucky Kuswandi, director of the films 9808 An Anthology of 10th Year Indonesian Reform, Madame X, In the Absence of the Sun, and Galih dan Ratna previously. The screenplay is written by Ginatri S. Noer. Produced by Meiske Taurisia and Muhammad Zaidy. Netflix will debut Kuswandi's Ali & Ratu Ratu Queens streaming (US + Indonesia) starting June 17th, 2021 this summer season. Look good?