Influencer Fame Debunked in Trailer for HBO's 'Fake Famous' Doc

"Or are there unintended consequences for the worse?" HBO has revealed a trailer for a documentary film titled Fake Famous, debuting directly on the TV / streaming starting at the beginning of February. This is the feature directorial debut of tech journalist Nick Bilton, exploring the meaning of fame and influence in the digital age through a social experiment. Following three Los Angeles-based people with relatively small followings, the film explores the attempts made to turn them into famous influencers by purchasing fake followers and bots to "engage" with their social media accounts. The young trio he selects — aspiring actress Dominique, fashion designer Chris, and real estate assistant Wylie — in return have wildly different experiences as their fake followers grow by the thousands each day. Peeling back the layers to reveal what’s really happening behind the scenes of influencer fame, the film highlights our obsession with the number of likes, followers, and favorites we get and how most of our online world is more fabricated than we realize. Definitely something we need to debunk more and more as we continue to tumble down into the digital age.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Nick Bilton's doc Fake Famous, direct from HBO's YouTube:

Bilton, a technology journalist, explores a fundamental question: What is fame and influence in the digital age? There are now hundreds of millions of people on social platforms who have such large followings that they are considered to be a new kind of celebrity. But are they really famous? Bilton and his team set out to explore what it all really means by launching an experiment that begins with an open casting call in Los Angeles, with the goal of transforming three people into famous influencers. The young trio he selects – aspiring actress Dominique, fashion designer Chris and real estate assistant Wylie – proceed to have wildly different experiences as their fake followers grow by the thousands each day. Each of their stories illuminates the ephemeral world of online influence and the realities of a lifestyle based largely on fantasy. Fake Famous is directed by journalist / filmmaker Nick Bilton, making his feature directorial debut after also producing The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley previously. HBO will soon debut Fake Famous streaming on HBO Max starting February 2nd this winter. For more info, visit their website. Interested?