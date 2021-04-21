Intense Official US Trailer for Revolutionary Mexican Film 'New Order'

"Powerful and necessary." Neon has debuted a new full US trailer for the Mexican film New Order, which originally premiered at the Venice + Toronto Film Festivals last year. Nuevo Orden (in Spanish) is the latest film from acclaimed filmmaker Michel Franco (After Lucia, Chronic, April's Daughter) and is described as a "gripping, hard-hitting, dystopian drama." This definitely looks intense. A lavish high-society wedding unexpectedly turns into a class struggle that leads to a violent coup. The film has already received a mix of scathing and raving reviews, criticizing the film's depiction of the lower class, though it's hard to tell without seeing it first. Starring Naian González Norvind, Diego Boneta, Mónica del Carmen, Fernando Cuautle, Darío Yazbek, Roberto Medina, Patricia Bernal, Lisa Owen, and Enrique Singer. It's now set for release in theaters in the US this May. This more I see of this, the more curious I am to watch it.

In this riveting, suspenseful dystopian drama from Mexico, a lavish upper-class wedding goes awry in an unexpected uprising of class warfare that gives way to a violent coup d'état. As seen through the eyes of the sympathetic young bride and the servants who work for – and against – her wealthy family, New Order breathlessly traces the collapse of one political system as a more harrowing replacement springs up in its wake. New Order, originally known as Nuevo Orden in Spanish (or Lo que algunos soñaron), is both written and directed by acclaimed Mexican filmmaker Michel Franco, director of the films Daniel and Ana, After Lucia, A los ojos, Chronic, and April's Daughter previously. This first premiered at the Venice Film Festival earlier this year, and also played at the Zurich + Toronto Film Festivals. It already opened in cinemas in Mexico last year. Neon will debut Franco's New Order in select US theaters on May 21st, 2021.