Intense Trailer for One Continuous Shot Action Thriller Film 'One Shot'

"We screw up and one of these guys hurts the homeland, it's all over CNN!" Screen Media has launched an official trailer for an action film titled One Shot, which is indeed a "one shot" movie with a continuous long take. But it's from a filmmaker you've probably never heard of, who hasn't made anything worth watching before this. An elite squad of Navy SEAL's, on a covert mission to transport a prisoner off a CIA black site island prison, are trapped when insurgents attack while trying to rescue the same prisoner. The action looks solid, but the rest of it looks extremely cheesy, not to mention a plot involving torture tactics to try and get intel out of a guy who doesn't seem to have any knowledge to offer. One Shot stars Scott Adkins, Ashley Greene, Ryan Phillippe, Emmanuel Imani, Dino Kelly, Jack Parr, and Waleed Elgadi. It's also a bit strange that this trailer doesn't even mention it's one long take at all, except in the title but that's it. Huh.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for James Nunn's One Shot, direct from Screen Media's YouTube:

In an effort to prevent a terrorist attack on Washington D.C., an elite squad of Navy SEALs led by Lt. Jake Harris (Scott Adkins) and a junior CIA analyst Zoe Anderson (Ashley Greene) must retrieve a detainee from a CIA black site island prison. Tensions flare as Site Manager Jack Yorke (Ryan Phillippe) refuses to release the suspected terrorist based solely on Anderson's intel, but when the base comes under attack by waves of insurgents they must band together to complete the mission. One Shot is directed by the action filmmaker James Nunn, a former assistant director, and director of the films Tower Block, Green Street 3: Never Back Down, Eliminators, plus The Marine 5 and The Marine 6: Close Quarters previously. The screenplay is written by Jamie Russell, based on a story by James Nunn. Screen Media Film will debut One Shot in select US theaters + on VOD starting November 5th, 2021 this fall. Visit the film's official site.