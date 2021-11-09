New Trailer for 'OSS 117: From Africa with Love' with Jean Dujardin

"I'm a spy, not a nanny." Madman Films in Australia has debuted an official trailer for the French comedy OSS 117: From Africa with Love, the third movie in the OSS 117 series starring Jean Dujardin. This series is a French riff on James Bond, but with a much dumber agent, and with more crass humor (the first two movies were directed by Michel Hazanavicius, but this one is not). This sequel originally premiered as the Closing Night film at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival this year, which seems like a very odd choice. From Africa with Love is set in 1981, 14 years after Lost in Rio, and follows OSS 117 on a mission in Black Africa ("Afrique Noire" - a made-up country in Africa) where he teams up with a much younger agent, OSS 1001. In addition to Jean Dujardin, the comedy co-stars Pierre Niney, Fatou N'Diaye, Natacha Lindinger, Habib Dembélé, Pol White, Gilles Cohen, Alex Lutz, and Wladimir Yordanoff. This is making fun of the out-of-touch agent to say: out with the old, in with the new. But it still looks extra dumb. Check it out.

Here's the new Australian trailer for Nicolas Bedos' OSS 117: From Africa with Love, from YouTube:

1981. The world has changed since the last adventures of OSS 117 (Jean Dujardin), France's finest secret agent. Feminism is gaining ground, digital technology is developing… and Communists lurk everywhere. In the midst of all this tumult, France sends its top spy to Africa to help out "President Bamba", whose reelection is threatened by rebels led covertly by his wife! This mission is trickier, more treacherous, and more torrid than ever. And OSS 117 must, for the first time, team up with a young rival with considerable assets: the up-and-coming OSS 1001. Replacement, partner, or competitor? OSS 117: From Africa with Love, originally known as OSS 117: Alerte Rouge en Afrique Noire, is directed by French writer / filmmaker Nicolas Bedos, director of the films Mr & Mme Adelman and La Belle Époque previously. The screenplay is written by Nicolas Bedos and Jean-François Halin, based on characters from Jean Bruce. This initially premiered at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival earlier this year. Madman Films opens OSS 117: From Africa with Love in theaters in Australia starting sometime in early 2022. No US release date is set yet. Anyone?