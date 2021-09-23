Interwoven Stories in Eleanor Coppola's 'Love Is Love Is Love' Trailer

"You've change, you know?" "Thank you for noticing." Blue Fox Ent. has released an official trailer for an indie romantic drama titled Love Is Love Is Love, the latest film from filmmaker Eleanor Coppola (also director of Paris Can Wait), who also so happens to be Francis Ford Coppola's wife for many years. A woven tale of three stories that explore love, commitment, and loyalty between couples and friends. An anthology of stories about love, with various events that provide "surprising revelations." Throughout all three stories, Coppola uses a light touch and naturalistic ease to find the heart of the deepest friendships and romances. The ensemble cast features Joanna Whalley, Chris Messina, Kathy Baker, Marshall Bell, Maya Kazan, Cybill Shepherd, Rosanna Arquette, and Rita Wilson. This looks quite wholesome and life-affirming, just a charming series of stories about the ups and downs of life and love. It's worth a quick look.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Eleanor Coppola's Love Is Love Is Love, direct from YouTube:

Love Is Love Is Love tells three stories that explore love, commitment, and loyalty between couples and friends. In the film's first story "Two For Dinner", a married couple (Joanne Whalley and Chris Messina) find an unconventional way to transcend long distance through technology, but discover they were farther apart than they knew. In "Sailing Lesson", a long-married couple (Kathy Baker and Marshall Bell) tries to reignite their honeymoon-phase heat through a spontaneous sailing trip… and unexpected events arise. In "Late Lunch", a young woman (Maya Kazan) who recently lost her mother gathers together a group of her mother's friends (including Cybill Shepherd, Rosanna Arquette, and Rita Wilson) to share memories. Surprising revelations ensue. Love Is Love Is Love is directed by American filmmaker Eleanor Coppola, wife of Francis Ford, and the director of the film Paris Can Wait previously, as well as numerous docs and shorts and other projects. The screenplay is by Eleanor Coppola and Karen Leigh Hopkins. This initially premiered at the 2020 Deauville Film Festival last year. Blue Fox will release Coppola's Love Is Love Is Love in select US theaters on November 12th, 2021, then on VOD starting December 14th this fall. Curious?