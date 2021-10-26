Is She Possessed By a Demon? Nun Horror Film 'Agnes' Official Trailer

"You don't have the luxury to be frightened!" Magnet Releasing has unveiled an official trailer for a nun horror film titled Agnes, from filmmaker Mickey Reece. This initially premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival earlier this year, and also recently stopped by Fantastic Fest and the Sitges Film Festival this fall. Rumors of demonic possession at a religious convent prompts a church investigation into the strange goings-on among its nuns. A disaffected priest and his neophyte are confronted with temptation, bloodshed and a crisis of faith. That description sounds a lot like Paul Verhoeven's Benedetta (which I also highly recommend) - but this is something else entirely! Agnes stars Hayley McFarland as the titular nun "Agnes", with Molly C. Quinn, Sean Gunn, Chris Sullivan, Rachel True, Chris Browning, and Jake Horowitz. This looks rather cliche and obvious, especially following the exquisite Saint Maud. But it still might be worth a watch.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Mickey Reece's Agnes, direct from Magnet's YouTube:

A nun's disturbing behavior sparks rumors of demonic possession at a remote convent. When a priest-in-waiting and his disillusioned mentor are sent to investigate, their methods backfire, leaving a wake of terror and trauma. Agnes is directed by American indie filmmaker Mickey Reece, director of many, many films including Punch Cowboy, Knights of Malice, Me and Ichikawa, Suedehead, Mono, Man Sitting in Chair, Arrows of Outrageous Fortune, and Climate of the Hunter most recently. The screenplay is written by Mickey Reece and John Selvidge. Produced by Jensine Carr and Jacob Ryan Snovel. This first premiered at the 2021 Tribecca Film Festival earlier this year, and it also played at Fantastic Fest and Sitges. Magnet Releasing will debut Reece's Agnes in select US theaters + on VOD starting December 10th, 2021 this fall.