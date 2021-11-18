Isabelle Fuhrman in Award-Winning Rowing Film 'The Novice' Trailer

"We can't be psychotic like you, some of us have lives!" IFC Films has unveiled a trailer for The Novice, an intense rowing thriller marking the feature directorial debut of filmmaker Lauren Hadaway. She worked on Hollywood movies for years in various sound positions, including ADR editing. The film premiered at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival this year, and won three top prizes: Best Actress, Best Cinematography, and Best Narrative Feature Film. A queer college freshman joins her university's rowing team and soon undertakes an obsessive physical and psychological journey to make it to the top varsity boat, no matter the cost. "This unapologetic debut from Hadaway, based on her own personal experience as a competitive collegiate rower, heralds a bold new voice in storytelling. If you liked Whiplash, this one's for you." Isabelle Fuhrman stars as Alex, with a cast including Dilone, Amy Forsyth, Jonathan Cherry, Kate Drummond, Charlotte Ubben, Sage Irvine, Chantelle Bishop, Jeni Ross, and Nikki Duval. Oh yes this looks damn good! Very good! I've been looking forward to catching up ever since it won all those Tribeca awards. Bring it on.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Lauren Hadaway's The Novice, direct from IFC's YouTube:

Isabelle Fuhrman plays Alex Dall, a queer college freshman who joins her university's rowing team and undertakes an obsessive physical and psychological journey to make it to the top varsity boat, no matter the cost. Intent on outperforming her teammates, Alex pushes herself to her limits—and beyond, alienating everyone around her in the name of success. Furhman's fierce lead performance collides with Lauren Hadaway's bold direction and dynamic editing, creating a visceral window into a cutthroat world. Stylish cinematography and a seductive soundtrack complete the experience, evoking the romance and danger of falling in love; the attraction, the drama and the fallout. The Novice is both written and directed by sound expert / filmmaker Lauren Hadaway, making her feature directorial debut after working for years as a sound editor and ADR editor in Hollywood. This initially premiered at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival earlier this year, where it won three awards by the end of the fest. IFC Films will debut Hadaway's The Novice in select US theaters + on VOD starting December 17th, 2021 coming soon this fall. Interested in watching?