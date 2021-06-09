Isabelle Huppert is 'Mama Weed' in US Trailer for 'La Daronne' Film

"What are you, small-timers?" Music Box Films has released an official US trailer for an indie drug dealer dark comedy called Mama Weed, originally known as La Daronne (or The Mum) in French. This already opened in France last year, and is finally getting a US release this summer. The German title for this is also Eine Frau mit berauschenden Talenten, which translates to A Woman with Intoxicating Talents - a much more enticing title, too. Ha! A translator working for the police gets involved in the other side of drug dealing. Her involvement in his business quickly escalates and she finds herself in possession of a huge store of hash and the insider knowledge required to move it. So she switches sides and gets the nickname "Mama Weed". Isabelle Huppert stars as Patience Portefeux, with a cast including Hippolyte Girardot, Farida Ouchani, Liliane Rovère, Iris Bry, and Nadja Nguyen. Adapted from the novel "The Godmother" by Hannelore Cayre, and nominated for a Best Adapted Screenplay César Award, this is a "clever French crime caper featuring an impeccably charming performance from the legendary" Huppert. Looks like a good time.

Here's the official US trailer (+ French poster) for Jean-Paul Salomé's Mama Weed, direct from YouTube:

A French-Arabic translator for the Paris police anti-narcotics unit, Patience Portefeux (Isabelle Huppert) interprets the daily calls and conversations between the city’s biggest drug dealers. In the evenings, she looks in on her aging mother at the long-term care facility where she is months behind in paying the bills. When she overhears the son of one of her mother’s nurses on the wiretap at work, Patience is moved to protect him. But her involvement in his business quickly escalates and she finds herself in possession of a huge store of hash and the insider knowledge required to move it. With her newly adopted retired police dog at her side, Patience transforms into Mama Weed, a savvy saleswoman capitalizing on her experience to earn the extra income she so desperately needs while doing her best to stay one step ahead of her colleagues at the precinct. Mama Weed, originally known as La Daronne in French, is directed by French filmmaker Jean-Paul Salomé, director of the films Girls with Guns, Belphegor: Phantom of the Louvre, Arsène Lupin, Female Agents, The Chameleon, and Playing Dead previously. The script is by Hannelore Cayre & Jean-Paul Salomé, in collaboration with Antoine Salomé; adapted from the novel "The Godmother" by Hannelore Cayre. This already opened in France last year. Music Box Films will release Mama Weed in select US theaters on July 16th, then on VOD starting July 23rd this summer. For details, visit their site.