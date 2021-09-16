It's Opening Night of 'Rocky III' in Trailer for 'This is the Night' Film

"What a movie, huh?" Blumhouse has unveiled an official trailer for This is the Night, a new coming-of-age drama from filmmaker James DeMonaco, director of the first three The Purge movies. This originally went under the title Once Upon a Time in Staten Island, which I actually think is a more iconic title for this. The film is set in 1982, when all of Staten Island anticipates the opening of the blockbuster film, Rocky III, and an Italian American family must confront their greatest challenges just like their onscreen hero does. A teenager from Staten Island in the summer of 1982 embarks on a quest that draws in his family members. The film stars Naomi Watts, Frank Grillo, Lucius Hoyos, Jonah Hauer-King, River Alexander, Chase Vacnin, & Bobby Cannavale. Another nostalgic coming-of-age film about an unforgettable movie night when the director was growing up. I dig it! I want to see this, looks like a good time. What about you?

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for James DeMonaco's This is the Night, direct from YouTube:

