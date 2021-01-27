Jack Kilmer & Frank Grillo in Scam Crime Film 'Body Brokers' Trailer

"There's not a lot of people that can make something of themselves…" Veritcal Entertainment has released an official trailer for a fascinating crime drama titled Body Brokers, the latest from filmmaker John Swab (Run with the Hunted). Set mostly in Ohio and Los Angeles, the film tells the story of a junkie kid from rural Ohio who gets swept into a multibillion dollar fraud operation run by a clinic for addicts. They soon learn that drug treatment is but a cover for a predatory business, enlisting addicts to recruit other addicts. They under up taking the kid Utah under their wing, introducing him to the good life, though Utah's addiction remains his biggest obstacle. The full cast includes Jack Kilmer, Michael K. Williams, Jessica Rothe, Alice Englert, Peter Greene, Owen Campbell, Sam Quartin, Thomas Dekker, with Frank Grillo and Melissa Leo. Surprise - this looks bonkers good, in a perfectly American dastardly crime kind of way.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for John Swab's Body Brokers, direct from YouTube:

Utah and Opal are junkies living on the streets of rural Ohio until a seemingly chance encounter with the enigmatic Wood (Michael Kenneth Williams) brings them to Los Angeles for treatment. While Utah finds sobriety with the help of the treatment center shrink (Melissa Leo), he soon learns that rehab is not about helping people—it's merely a cover scheme for a multibillion dollar fraud operation, enlisting addicts to recruit other addicts. Seduced by all the money, but troubled by the hypocrisy, Utah must decide between what will make him rich, and what will save Opal. Body Brokers is both written and directed by American producer / filmmaker John Swab, director of films Let Me Make You a Martyr and Run with the Hunted previously. Produced by Oliver Ridge, Jeremy M. Rosen, John Swab, and Robert Ogden Barnum. Vertical Ent. will debut Swab's Body Brokers in select US theaters + on VOD starting February 19th, 2021. Good?