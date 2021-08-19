Jacob Gentry's Lo-Fi 90s Thriller 'Broadcast Signal Intrusion' Trailer

"Only the creepiest unsolved mystery hack of all-time." Dark Sky Films has unveiled an official trailer for the mysterious lo-fi tech thriller Broadcast Signal Intrusion, which first premiered at the 2021 SXSW Film Festival earlier this year. In the late 90s, a video archivist unearths a series of sinister pirate broadcasts and becomes obsessed with uncovering the dark conspiracy behind them. This isn't actually a "sci-fi" film, because it's set in the 90s and all the technology in it is real, and some of the pirate broadcasts referenced actually happened (you can read about them for real). The only fiction in this is the noir mystery that James tries to solve by attempting to figure out what these broadcasts mean and if they have any connection to the disappearance of his wife. Harry Shum Jr. stars as James, with a cast including Chris Sullivan, Kelley Mack, Steve Pringle, and Justin Welborn. I caught this at SXSW this year and really enjoyed it, there's some intriguing style to it and the conspiracy side to it is seriously compelling. Check out the trailer below.

Here's the official trailer (+ Poster) for Jacob Gentry's Broadcast Signal Intrusion, from YouTube:

Set during 1999, James is archiving video tapes for a Chicago television station when he discovers that one contains a broadcast signal intrusion (BSI) where a disguised person acts strangely. The video is difficult to hear clearly, but this intrigues James. He chooses to investigate reports of a similar BSI that occurred during an episode of a sci-fi TV show, only to discover that the FCC took all of the station's copies. As he continues to search, James uncovers a possible conspiracy that it linked to the disappearance of several women, including his wife Hannah. Broadcast Signal Intrusion is directed by American filmmaker Jacob Gentry, of the films Last Goodbye, The Signal, and Synchronicity previously. The screenplay is written by Phil Drinkwater and Tim Woodall. This initially premiered at the 2021 SXSW Film Festival earlier this year. Dark Sky will debut Broadcast Signal Intrusion in select US theaters + on VOD on October 22nd, 2021.