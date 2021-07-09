Jake Johnson & Susan Sarandon in Comedy 'Ride the Eagle' Trailer

"Ahhh I'm too stoned for this." Decal Releasing has unveiled an official trailer for an indie heartfelt comedy called Ride the Eagle, from filmmaker Trent O'Donnell, and co-written by the film's star, Jake Johnson. Leif is left with a "conditional inheritance" when his estranged mother Honey dies. Before he can move into her picturesque Yosemite cabin that she left him, he has to complete her elaborate, and sometimes dubious, to-do list. "Life is a long, weird trip." Off he goes to complete her list of things to do. The cast also includes Susan Sarandon, J.K. Simmons, D'Arcy Carden, Cleo King, & Eric Edelstein. Plus one cute black lab doggie. I'm always a fan of these kind of stories about someone being told to go out and rediscover life and try new things, always ending up changed in clever ways. Even better doing that with a dog. Take a look.

Here's the official trailer (+ posters) for Trent O'Donnell's Ride the Eagle, direct from YouTube:

When Leif's (Johnson) estranged mother Honey dies, she leaves him a "conditional inheritance." Before he can move into her picturesque Yosemite cabin, he has to complete her elaborate and sometimes dubious to-do list. Leif and Nora, his canine BFF, step into Honey’s wild world as she tries to make amends from beyond the grave in this hilarious and heartfelt comedy. Ride the Eagle is directed by American filmmaker Trent O'Donnell, making his feature directorial debut after one short film and lots of TV work previously, including episodes of "The Letdown", "Squinters", and "No Activity". The screenplay is co-written by Trent O'Donnell and Jake Johnson. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Decal releasing O'Donnell's Ride the Eagle in select US theaters + on VOD starting July 30th, 2021 this summer.