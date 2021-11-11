Jake McLaughlin in First Trailer for 'Home' Directed by Franka Potente

"Let's have a celebration! You're here, after all." Gravitas Ventures has unveiled a trailer for the indie film Home, marking the feature directorial debut of German actress Franka Potente. This first premiered at the 2020 Rome Film Festival last year, and is arriving on VOD starting in December this year. The film tells the story of Marvin Hacks coming home after more than 17 years in prison, who will soon find out that, even after two decades, his small American hometown has not forgotten the atrocity he committed. Despite the confrontation and hostility from the locals, Marvin will do what it takes to win back his place in society. It stars Jake McLaughlin as Marvin, along with Kathy Bates, Aisling Franciosi, Derek Richardson, James Jordan, Lil Rel Howery, and Stephen Root. It looks better than most films with this story, but it does just seem like yet another "ex-con returns home" film that we've already seen so many times before.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Franka Potente's Home, direct from YouTube:

Marvin Hacks (Jake McLaughlin) is skateboarding home after spending seventeen years in prison in the same Adidas tracksuit he was wearing when he was arrested as a teenager. He quickly finds out that, even after two decades, his small hometown has not forgotten the atrocity he committed, but Marvin wants to come to make peace with his mother (Kathy Bates) and is prepared to accept the repercussions of his past, whatever the cost. Home is both written and directed by German actress / filmmaker Franka Potente, making her feature directorial debut after directing one other short film previously. It's produced by Jonas Katzenstein and Maximilian Leo. This initially premiered at the 2020 Rome Film Festival last year. Gravitas Ventures will debut Potente's Home in select US theaters + on VOD starting December 3rd, 2021 this fall.