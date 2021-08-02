James McAvoy & Sharon Horgan in Lockdown Film 'Together' Trailer

"What I'm trying to say… I sort of love you." Bleecker Street has released an official trailer for a film titled Together, a new comedy from British filmmaker Stephen Daldry (Billy Elliot, The Hours, The Reader). Yet another new pandemic lockdown film, this one addressing a relationship. It is the story of a family, like so many, who found a way to survive - together. This hilarious and heartbreaking story intimately shows two partners forced to re-evaluate themselves and their relationship through the reality of lockdown. Starring James McAvoy and Sharon Horgan, with Samuel Logan. Also via the PR notes: "Daldry brings to life the story of a family going through what we all went through over the last year, an experience that should resonate with moviegoers still shaking off the linger effects of COVID-era quarantine." I still don't know if anyone wants to watch a film like this (especially with the potential of more lockdowns on the horizon) but it doesn't look so bad. Seems like a witty "saying what we've all wanted to say, but were afraid to say" films.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Stephen Daldry's Together, direct from Bleecker's YouTube:

Academy Award nominee Stephen Daldry's new comedy, Together, starring James McAvoy and Sharon Horgan, is the story of a family, like so many, who found a way to survive - together. This hilarious and heartbreaking story intimately shows two partners forced to re-evaluate themselves and their relationship through the reality of lockdown. Together is directed by acclaimed British filmmaker Stephen Daldry, director of the films Billy Elliot, The Hours, The Reader, Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close, The Audience, Skylight, and Trash previously, as well as "The Crown" TV series. Co-directed by Justin Martin (second unit on "The Crown"). The screenplay is written by Dennis Kelly. It's produced by Sonia Friedman and Guy Heeley. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Bleecker Street will release Daldry's Together in theaters in the US starting on August 27th, 2021 this summer. So who's interested?