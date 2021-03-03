Jasmin Savoy Brown in Eerie Horror Thriller 'Sound of Violence' Trailer

"When I hear certain sounds, I don't just hear them… I see them." A festival promo trailer has debuted for a horror thriller titled Sound of Violence, marking the feature directorial debut of filmmaker Alex Noyer. This is premiering at the SXSW Film Festival this month, playing in the Midnighters section. A girl recovers her hearing and gains abilities during the brutal murder of her family. Finding solace in the sounds of bodily harm, as an adult, she pursues a career in music composing her masterpiece through gruesome murders. Her ultimate creative design comes to fruition with a young drummer and the perfect beat. The cast includes Jasmin Savoy Brown as Alexis, Lili Simmons, James Jagger, and Tessa Munro. This is a wickedly wild and crazy concept for a horror film, mixing social media craze, fame & fortune, and violence all in one.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Alex Noyer's Sound of Violence, direct from YouTube:

Alexis (Jasmin Savoy Brown), a sound engineer, helps an aspiring musician, Josh, win the drum machine of his dreams in a competition in a mall. She mentors him and helps him find his groove to compose the winning beat. Once he submits his creation, it triggers a chain reaction revealing the competition booth to be a gruesome contraption. Through Josh's new beat and a horrific death, Alexis' creative design comes to fruition directing the macabre music she envisioned. Sound of Violence is written and directed by French-Finnish filmmaker Alex Noyer, making his feature directorial debut after a few short films previously. It's produced by Hannu Aukia and Alex Noyer. The film is set to premiere at the 2021 SXSW Film Festival this month. No other release dates have been set - stay tuned for updates. First impression? Who's interested?