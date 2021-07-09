Jason Momoa & Isabela Merced in Action Thriller Sweet Girl' Trailer

"You knew going after powerful people was a dangerous business." Netflix has dropped the official trailer for an action thriller titled Sweet Girl, marking the feature directorial debut of producer Brian Andrew Mendoza. Produced by and starring Jason Momoa, the film is about a devastated husband who vows to bring justice to the people responsible for his wife's death while protecting the only family he has left, his daughter. Sounds intense. Don't mess with Momoa! This is set primarily in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, a city we don't often see many action movies set in. Isabela Merced stars as his daughter Rachel, with Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Adria Arjona, Raza Jaffrey, Justin Bartha, Lex Scott Davis, Amy Brenneman, and Michael Raymond-James. This looks promising, but I'm not so sure it's going to be a total knock out. At least Momoa looks badass, as always. Taking on Big Pharma! Bring ’em down, Momoa. Check it out below.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Brian Andrew Mendoza's Sweet Girl, from Netflix's YouTube:

Devoted family man Ray Cooper (Jason Momoa), vows justice against the pharmaceutical company responsible for pulling a potentially life saving drug from the market just before his wife (Adria Arjona) dies from cancer. But when his search for the truth leads to a deadly encounter that then puts Ray and his daughter Rachel (Isabela Merced) in harm’s way, Ray's mission turns into a quest for vengeance in order to protect the only family he has left. Sweet Girl is directed by the producer / filmmaker Brian Andrew Mendoza, making his feature directorial debut after one short film previously. The screenplay is written by Gregg Hurwitz & Philip Eisner. Produced by Jeff Fierson, Brad Peyton, Jason Momoa, and Brian Andrew Mendoza. Netflix will debut Sweet Girl streaming on Netflix starting August 20th, 2021 late this summer.