Jason Momoa's Videos About Making 'Dune' in Jordan are Must See

"We went and found all these nooks & crannies… Really just got the feeling of being alone, and being out there…" Now playing in theaters worldwide is the epic, incredible Dune, directed by Denis Villeneuve. Actor Jason Momoa stars in the movie as Duncan Idaho, one of the most loyal members of House Atreides and a serious fighter. Much of the film was shot on location, or with practical sets, and most of the desert scenes were filmed in a location called Wadi Rum in the country of Jordan (which he says is "one of the most amazing places"). Momoa has been releasing Dune behind-the-scenes video blogs on his YouTube, and his latest one is called "Inside Dune: Wandering the Desert with My Friends." It is a must see because it's so simple and beautiful, shot on Red and Leica cameras, and takes us further out to this beautiful world we all share on this planet. These videos remind me of the way Jeff Bridges would take photos on set (and sometimes releases a book) and I love that we get to see into this side of filmmaking through Momoa's eyes.

Watch any of the three Dune videos that Jason Momoa has posted so far below - direct from YouTube:

All of the videos come directly from Jason Momoa's YouTube channel - you can find more of them here.

In the far future of humanity, Duke Leto Atreides accepts stewardship of dangerous desert planet Arrakis, also known as "Dune", the only source of the most valuable substance in the universe, "the spice", a drug which extends human life, provides superhuman levels of thought, and makes foldspace travel possible. Though Leto knows the opportunity is an intricate trap set by his enemies, he takes his Bene Gesserit concubine Lady Jessica, young son and heir Paul, and most trusted advisers to Arrakis. Dune is directed by acclaimed Quebecois filmmaker Denis Villeneuve, director of the movies Maelstrom, Polytechnique, Incendies, Prisoners, Enemy, Sicario, Arrival, and Blade Runner 2049 previously. The screenplay is written by Jon Spaihts and Eric Roth and Denis Villeneuve; adapted from Frank Herbert's classic sci-fi novel first published in 1965. Featuring cinematography by Greig Fraser, and a score by Hans Zimmer. This first premeired at the 2021 Venice Film Festival (read our review). Warner Bros will release Villeneuve's Dune in theaters everywhere starting on October 22nd, 2021. Follow @dunemovie or visit the official site. Ready?