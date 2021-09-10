Jason Sudeikis & Evangeline Lilly in 'South of Heaven' Official Trailer

"You have pushed a desperate man a little too far here." RLJE Films has released the official trailer for a dark crime thriller titled South of Heaven, directed by Israeli filmmaker Aharon Keshales (of Rabies and Big Bad Wolves). This film is arriving on VOD in October for anyone interested in checking it out, despite not hitting any festivals or otherwise. Convicted felon Jimmy gets early parole after serving twelve years for armed robbery. Upon his release, he vows to give Annie, his childhood love, now dying from cancer, the best last year of her life - but unfortunately it's just not that simple. South of Heaven stars Jason Sudeikis, Evangeline Lilly, Mike Colter, and Shea Whigham. A very strange mix of vibes in this, with Sudeikis playing such a warm, friendly person and everyone else so cold and vicious. Hard to tell if it's worth a watch.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Aharon Keshales' South of Heaven, direct from YouTube:

After serving twelve years for armed robbery, Jimmy gets an early parole. Upon his release from prison he vows to give Annie, his childhood love, now dying from cancer, the best year of her life. The best last year of her life. If only life were that simple. South of Heaven, also known as Till Death in some countries, is directed by Israeli filmmaker Aharon Keshales, director of the feature films Rabies and Big Bad Wolves previously, as well as a few other short films. The screenplay is by Aharon Keshales, Kai Mark and Navot Papushado. It's produced by Roger Birnbaum, Chadd Harbold, Aharon Keshales, Navot Papushado, Amanda Presmyk, and Dallas Sonnier. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. RLJE Films will release Keshales' South of Heaven in select US theaters + on VOD starting October 8th, 2021.