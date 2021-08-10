Jay Pickett & Tom Skerritt in Western 'Catch the Bullet' Official Trailer

"Let's play catch the bullet." Lionsgate has released an official trailer for a direct-to-DVD quality western called Catch the Bullet, from a filmmaker you've never heard of before named Michael Feifer (you don't want to look up the films he's made before this). The story sounds like pretty much every other western as well. A US Marshal, aided by an Indian scout and a bigoted town deputy, ride into hostile territory to rescue his kidnapped son from an outlaw gang lead by a psychopathic killer. I'm already bored just typing that out. Catch the Bullet co-stars the late Jay Pickett, who tragically passed away a few weeks ago at age 60 while filming Treasure Valley in Idaho. The film also stars Tom Skerritt, Peter Facinelli, Gattlin Griffith, Mason McNulty, and Tucson Vernon Walker. This is undoubtedly some direct-to-video junk, not only uninteresting but entirely derivative, with nothing much to offer besides some folks shooting at each other.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Michael Feifer's Catch the Bullet, from Lionsgate's YouTube:

This powerful western starring Peter Facinelli (Twilight franchise) shows what happens when you push a good man too far. Britt MacMasters (Jay Pickett), a U.S. Marshal, returns from a mission to find his father (Tom Skerritt) wounded and his son, Chad, kidnapped by the outlaw Jed Blake. Hot on their trail, Britt forms a posse with a gunslinging deputy and a stoic Pawnee tracker. But both Jed and Britt tread dangerously close to the Red Desert’s Sioux territory, which poses a menace far greater than either can imagine. Catch the Bullet is directed by American producer / filmmaker Michael Feifer, director of many films including Dear Me, Soda Springs, Gabe the Cupid Dog, His Secret Family, A Killer Walks Amongst Us, Christmas with the Andersons, Sinister Savior, Dangerous Matrimony, My Stepfather's Secret, The Work Wife, and A Soldier's Revenge previously. The screenplay is written by Jerry Robbins. Lionsgate will release Feifer's Catch the Bullet direct-to-VOD starting on September 10th, 2021 coming soon. Anyone?