Jean-Claude Van Damme Strikes Back in 'The Last Mercenary' Trailer

"Life is one long op." Netflix has launched the first official trailer for a new French action film called The Last Mercenary, or Le Dernier Mercenaire in French, from filmmaker David Charhon. This new JCVD action comedy is dropping on Netflix right away at the end of July this summer. A mysterious former secret service known as "La Brume" (or "The Mist") agent must urgently return to France when his estranged son is falsely accused of arms and drug trafficking by the government, following a blunder by an overzealous bureaucrat and a mafia operation. Jean-Claude Van Damme stars as the father who must come back to France and save his son, along with Alban Ivanov, Assa Sylla, Samir Decazza, Patrick Timsit, Eric Judor, and Miou-Miou. Not sure why JCVD is wearing so many goofy disguises in this, but it looks like some throwaway fun. The only thing that really makes it worth it is watching JCVD kick ass. Even at age 60.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for David Charhon's The Last Mercenary, from Netflix's YouTube:

Richard Brumère (Van Damme), aka "La Brume" (or "The Mist"), a former French secret service special agent turned mercenary, is back in the saddle as the immunity he was granted 25 years earlier for his son Archibald is lifted. A mob operation threatens Archibald's life. To save him, Richard will have to reach out to his old contacts, join forces with a bunch of reckless youngsters from the projects and an offbeat bureaucrat - but mostly find the courage to let Archibald know he's his father. The Last Mercenary, also known as Le Dernier Mercenaire in French, is directed by French filmmaker David Charhon, director of the films Cyprien, On the Other Side of the Tracks, Les Naufragés previously. The screenplay is written by David Charhon and Ismaël Sy Savané. It's produced by Jean-Charles Levy, Nicolas Manuel, Olivier Albou, Laurence Schonberg, David Charhon, Jakéma Charhon, Eponine Maillet, Olias Barco, Vlad Riashyn. Netflix will debut The Last Mercenary streaming starting on July 30th, 2021 this summer. Who wants to watch?