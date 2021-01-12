Jean-Paul Ly & Andrew Lee Potts in Action Film '400 Bullets' Trailer

"All we have to do is keep the chip safe…" Shout Factory has revealed an official trailer for 400 Bullets, another jingoistic military action movie from British action filmmaker Tom Paton (who has been churning out tons of these extra bland action movies recently including Black Site, Black Ops, and G-Loc). The film is set in Afghanistan at a British military outpost, and is described as an "edge-of-your-seat, military actioner about what it means to fight for honor instead of profit." Nice try making this sound like something it isn't. 400 Bullets combines gun battles, epic hand-to-hand fight sequences and the banter of hardened soldiers into a lean, two-fisted film that packed with a wallop. The film boasts a stellar British cast of Jean-Paul Ly, Andrew Lee Potts, James Warren, Adele Oni, Steve Blades, & Wayne Gordon. Have a look below.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Tom Paton's 400 Bullets, direct from Shout's YouTube:

One cold winter night in Afghanistan is about to get a whole lot worse for Rana Rae (Jean-Paul Ly), a Gurkha soldier left to guard a British military outpost, when Captain Noah Brandt (Andrew Lee Potts) arrives looking for refuge from a group of rogue special ops and a cell of heavily armed Taliban. The two must fight for their lives as they attempt to call for backup before a rogue squad, led by backstabbing Sergeant Bartlett (James Warren), can hunt them down to retrieve a case of missile guidance chips that Noah intercepted. But Bartlett and his men do not count on Rana, whose ferocious Gurkha training makes him a force to be reckoned with. Rana and Noah, armed with only 400 bullets and the Gurkha's deadly weapon of choice – the kukri blade – must battle their way through multiple enemies in a brutal final showdown. 400 Bullets is written and directed by English editor / genre filmmaker Tom Paton, director of Pandorica, Redwood, Black Site, Black Ops, and G-Loc previously. It's produced by George Burt and Alexa Waugh. Shout Factory will release 400 Bullets direct-to-DVD / VOD starting March 2nd, 2021 this winter.