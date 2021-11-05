Jeanette Maus & Corbin Reid in Grief Drama 'My Fiona' Official Trailer

"Do everything you can to make it right." Freestyle Digital Media has debuted the official US trailer for an indie drama titled My Fiona, marking the feature directorial debut of Australian actress Kelly Walker. This premiered at the 2021 Mardi Gras Film Festival in Australia earlier this year, and also played at the Florida Film Festival. Devastated by the unexpected suicide of her best friend Fiona, Jane helps her widow Gemma care for their son. The relationship develops from a tentative friendship to a deeper affair that's potentially catastrophic to the healing of all involved. Can Jane really keep living her life vicariously through Fiona's family? Jeanette Maus stars in My Fiona as Jane, with Corbin Reid co-starring as Gemma, and a cast including Elohim Nycalove, Sara Amini, Ryan W. Garcia, April Lang, and Camille Guaty. It looks like an emotional story about the challenges that come with grief and loss, and the complexities of intimacy.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Kelly Walker's My Fiona, direct from YouTube:

Best friends for life, Jane (Jeanette Maus) and Fiona have done everything together since kindergarten - Jane following wherever Fiona will lead. Left devastated and adrift following Fiona's sudden suicide, Jane's only way to make sense of everything is by helping Fiona's widow Gemma care for their young son Bailey. Polar-opposites, the two women have nothing in common save for their shared grief and love for Fiona. But as Jane's help offers some stability, Gemma can't help being drawn to her and an unexpected intimacy builds between them. However, is it enough to mend broken hearts. Can Jane really keep living her life vicariously through Fiona's family? My Fiona is both written and directed by Australian actress / filmmaker Kelly Walker, making her feature directorial debut after a few other short films previously. This initially premiered at the 2021 Mardi Gras Film Festival earlier this year. Freestyle Digital Media will debut Walker's My Fiona direct-to-VOD in the US starting on November 23rd, 2021 this fall. Who's interested?