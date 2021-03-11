Jeffrey Dean Morgan in Supernatural Horror Film 'The Unholy' Trailer

"I opened myself up, and let her in…" Sony Pictures has unveiled an official trailer for a horror feature titled The Unholy, which has been scheduled for a surprise theatrical release starting on April 2nd – just in time for Easter! Ha. I guess they're thinking a new scary movie will bring people back to the theaters now that they've re-opened. "When God builds a church, ᛭he devil builds a chapel next door." A hearing-impaired girl is visited by the Virgin Mary and can suddenly hear, speak, and heal the sick. As people flock to witness her miracles, terrifying events unfold. Are they the work of the Virgin Mary or something much more sinister? Starring Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Cary Elwes, William Sadler, Katie Aselton, and Christine Adams. Produced by Sam Raimi's Ghost House Pictures. This has some creepy cool visuals, just hope the story is as good as it looks so far. Very freaky Virgin Mary in here, seems like she's going to really mess some folks up.

Here's the first offiical trailer (+ poster) for Evan Spiliotopoulos' The Unholy, direct from YouTube:

The Unholy follows Alice, a young hearing-impaired girl who, after a supposed visitation from the Virgin Mary, is inexplicably able to hear, speak and heal the sick. As word spreads and people from near and far flock to witness her miracles, a disgraced journalist (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) hoping to revive his career visits the small New England town to investigate. When terrifying events begin to happen all around, he starts to question if these phenomena are the works of the Virgin Mary or something much more sinister. The Unholy is directed by Greek-American writer-turned-filmmaker Evan Spiliotopoulos, making his feature directorial debut after writing lots of Hollywood scripts previously (Battle for Terra, Hercules, The Huntsman: Winter's War, Beauty and the Beast, Charlie's Angels). The script is also from Spiliotopoulos, adapted from James Herbert's novel "Shrine". It's produced by Sam Raimi, Rob Tapert, and Spiliotopoulos. Sony Pictures will release The Unholy in theaters starting April 2nd coming soon. Anyone want to watch?