Jena Malone & Pablo Schreiber in Second Chances Film 'Lorelei' Trailer

"They're not your kids!! … But they should've been." Vertical Entertainment has revealed the official trailer for an indie drama titled Lorelei, marking the feature directorial debut of filmmaker Sabrina Doyle. The film originally premiered at the Deauville American Film Festival last year, and it also played at this year's Portland, Miami, Cleveland, and Tribeca Film Festivals. After 15 years in prison, Wayland reunites with his high school girlfriend, Dolores, who is now a single mother of three kids - each one is named after different shades of blue. What follows is a lyrical take on love, regret and second chances. The emotional, passionate film stars Jena Malone and Pablo Schreiber as Dolores and Wayland, along with Amelia Borgerding, Chancellor Perry, and Parker Pascoe-Sheppard. This looks really wonderful, a film that allows people to be multi-dimensional, to have good and bad sides, yet still receive love. And that means a lot these days.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Sabrina Doyle's Lorelei, direct from Vertical's YouTube:

Wayland (Pablo Schreiber) has been in prison for 15 years for armed robbery. Upon his release, he returns to his blue-collar hometown and inadvertently reconnects with his high school girlfriend Dolores (Jena Malone), now a single mother struggling to support her three kids, who are named after different shades of blue. Soon after their reunion, Wayland moves in with the chaotic family and becomes a reluctant yet much-needed father figure. Struggling to pay the bills, Wayland finds himself drawn back to his old ways as Dolores yearns for her pre-motherhood dream of living in Los Angeles. Lorelei is written and directed by up-and-coming filmmaker Sabrina Doyle, making her feature directorial debut after a number of short films previously. Produced by Kevin Chinoy, Jennifer Radzikowski, Francesca Silvestri. This first premiered at the Deauville American Film Festival, and also played at this year's Tribeca Film Festival. Vertical Ent. releases Doyle's Lorelei in select US theaters + on VOD starting July 30th, 2021 this summer. Intrigued?