Jennifer Lopez Marries Owen Wilson in 'Marry Me' Comedy Trailer

"We have to embrace the spontaneity of the moment." Universal has released an official trailer for Marry Me, a romantic comedy arriving in theaters on Valentine's Day in 2022. From filmmaker Kat Coiro, this film is packed with original songs by Jennifer Lopez and global Latin music star Maluma. Jennifer Lopez stars as musical superstar Kat Valdez and Owen Wilson as Charlie Gilbert, a math teacher—total strangers who agree to marry and then get to know each other after. An unlikely romance about two different people searching for something real in a world where value is based on likes and followers, Marry Me is a modern love story about celebrity, marriage and social media. Just as she's about to marry a music superstar, played by Maluma, Kat learns he cheated on her and decides to marry a face in the crowd. "If what you know lets you down, then perhaps what you don't know is the answer, and so, in a moment of inspired insanity, Kat chooses to marry Charlie." The charming film also stars John Bradley, Michelle Buteau, and Utkarsh Ambudkar. This is similar to the setup in The Story of My Wife, but with a contemporary spin, and I really dig it. I like how awkward things go at the start, but I hope this offers some good lessons about modern love.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Kat Coiro's Marry Me, direct from Universal's YouTube:

Kat Valdez (Lopez) is half of the sexiest celebrity power couple on Earth with music supernova Bastian (Maluma). As Kat & Bastian's inescapable hit single, "Marry Me," climbs the charts, they are about to be wed before an audience of their fans in a ceremony that will be streamed around the world. Divorced high-school math teacher Charlie Gilbert (Owen Wilson) has been dragged to the concert by his daughter Lou (Chloe Coleman) and his best friend (Sarah Silverman). When Kat learns, seconds before, that Bastian has cheated on her with her assistant, her life turns left as she has a meltdown on stage, questioning love, truth & loyalty. As her gossamer world falls away, she locks eyes with a stranger—a face in the crowd. Kat chooses to marry Charlie. What begins as an impulsive reaction evolves into an unexpected romance. Can two people from such different worlds bridge the gulf between them and build a place where they both belong? Marry Me is directed by producer / filmmaker Kat Coiro, director of the films Life Happens, And While We Were Here, and A Case of You previously, now working on Marvel's "She-Hulk". The screenplay is written by Harper Dill, John Rogers, and Tami Sagher. Adapted from the graphic novel by Bobby Crosby. Produced by Jennifer Lopez, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, John Rogers, Benny Medina. Universal will debut Marry Me in theaters nationwide on February 11th, 2022, for Valentine's Day, early next year. Thoughts?