Jeremy Piven in Philly Neighborhood Comedy 'Last Call' Official Trailer

"Did you forget where you came from?" IFC Films has revealed an official trailer for a dramedy titled Last Call, from filmmaker / producer Paolo Pilladi. The film's early working title was Crabs in a Bucket, which seems amusing but probably doesn't really describe the story well. A "success story" real estate developer returns to his old Philly neighborhood and ends up obligated to stay to help ensure his parents’ ailing family business gets back on course. While there, he must decide to raze or resurrect the family bar while dealing with other questions about his life and what to do next. The film stars Jeremy Piven, Taryn Manning, Bruce Dern, Zach McGowan, Jamie Kennedy, and Jack McGee. Doesn't look that great, but it does look like a sweet & funny middle-aged look at "going home" and reconnecting with your old neighborhood.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Paolo Pilladi's Last Call, direct from IFC's YouTube:

A local success story and real estate developer, Mick (Jeremy Piven), returns home to his offbeat blue collar Irish neighborhood in the shadows of Philadelphia for a funeral and is obligated to stay to ensure his parents’ ailing family business gets back on course. Amidst all of this, he grows closer to his childhood crush (Taryn Manning) who is also back in town, while enduring more constant ridicule from his old hometown crew. As Mick begins to reconnect with the neighborhood he grew up in, he finds himself at a crossroads when forced to either raze or resurrect the family bar. Last Call is directed by Philly native producer / filmmaker Paolo Pilladi, making his feature directorial debut with this project after a few other producing jobs. The screenplay is written by Paolo Pilladi & Greg Lindo. IFC Films will debut Pilladi's Last Call in select US theaters + on VOD starting March 19th, 2021 coming up soon. Interested in watching?