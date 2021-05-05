Jessica Barden Joins a Scrap Metal Crew in 'Holler' Official Trailer

"A drama about scavenging the American dream." IFC Films has debuted an official trailer for a small town drama titled Holler, marking the feature directorial debut of Ohio filmmaker Nicole Riegel, adapting her own short of the same name. This first premiered at the Deauville and Nashville Film Festivals last year, and will open in theaters this June. Alongside her older brother, Ruth joins a dangerous scrap metal crew in an industrial corner of Ohio in order to pay her way to college. Together, they spend one brutal winter working the scrap yards during the day and stealing valuable metal from the once thriving factories at night. She will have to decide which path she wants to take next in life. Jessica Barden (seen in "The End of the F***ing World", Far from the Madding Crowd) stars, with Pamela Adlon, Austin Amelio, Becky Ann Baker, Grace Kaiser, and Gus Halper. This looks as good as promised, an authentic story about working hard and figuring out what you want in life - choosing your family or something new. Early reviews are good, too.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Nicole Riegel's Holler, direct from IFC's YouTube:

In a forgotten pocket of Southern Ohio where American manufacturing and opportunities are drying up, a determined young woman finds a ticket out when she is accepted to college. Alongside her older brother, Ruth Avery (Jessica Barden) joins a dangerous scrap metal crew in order to pay her way. Together, they spend one brutal winter working the scrap yards during the day and stealing valuable metal from the once thriving factories at night. With her goal in sight, Ruth finds that the ultimate cost for an education for a girl like her may be more than she bargained for, and she finds herself torn between a promising future and the family she would leave behind. Holler is both written and directed by American filmmaker Nicole Riegel, making her feature directorial debut after a few other short films, including Holler (2016) that this feature is based on. This initially premiered at the Deauville and Nashville Film Festivals last year. IFC will release Riegel's Holler in select US theaters + on VOD starting June 11th coming soon. Intrigued?