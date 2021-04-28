Jimmy Gonzales & Dennis Quaid in Fishing Film 'Blue Miracle' Trailer

"Fish on!!" Netflix has debuted an official trailer for the inspirational family film Blue Miracle, based on a true story about a Mexican orphanage that competes in a fishing tournament. After a hurricane leaves their boys home nearly destroyed, they decide to partner with a local fishing boat captain, as played by Dennis Quaid, and enter the tournament (Bisbee's Black & Blue) with no hope - only dreams. The film's main cast includes Jimmy Gonzales, Anthony Gonzalez, Bruce McGill, Nathan Arenas, Raymond Cruz, Miguel Angel Garcia, Isaac Arellanes, Steve Gutierrez, Dana Wheeler-Nicholson, Fernanda Urrejola, andSilverio Palacios. As uplifting as this true story is, this is one of these perfectly campy films filled with cheesiness designed to make "all audiences" feel good. At least Quaid has some good lines in this.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Julio Quintana's Blue Miracle, from Netflix's YouTube:

The incredible true story of Casa Hogar, the Mexican boys home that decided to enter the world's biggest fishing tournament to save their orphanage. Blue Miracle, formerly known as On the Line, is directed by Cuban-American filmmaker Julio Quintana, making his second feature after directing the film The Vessel previously, as well as other production work on various projects. The screenplay is written by Chris Dowling and Julio Quintana. It's produced by Javier Chapa, Chris George, Ben Howard, Darren Moorman, and Trey Reynolds. And featuring an original score by Hanan Townshend. Netflix will debut Quintana's Blue Miracle streaming exclusively starting on May 27th, 2021 coming up soon. So who's interested in watching this?