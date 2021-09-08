Joaquin Phoenix in First Trailer for Mike Mills' New Film 'C'mon C'mon'

"To visit planet Earth you will have to be born as a human child." A24 has unveiled the official trailer for the latest film from acclaimed filmmaker Mike Mills (director of Thumbsucker, Beginners, 20th Century Women) titled C'mon C'mon, which just premiered at the 2021 Telluride Film Festival this past weekend. It's also playing at the New York Film Festival next. It's presented in black & white, the film follows a radio journalist who embarks on a a cross-country trip with his young nephew, forging an unexpected bond on their journey. Described by critics as a heartwarming and tender film about how hard it is to be a parent, this looks like another lovely feature from a very talented filmmaker. The film's small cast features Joaquin Phoenix, Gaby Hoffmann, and Woody Norman. It's set to open in US theaters starting in November later this year, and I am very much looking forward to it. This is a beautiful first look - give it a watch below.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Mike Mills' C'mon C'mon, direct from YouTube:

An artist (Joaquin Phoenix) left to take care of his precocious young nephew (Woody Norman) forges an unexpected bond over a cross country trip. C'mon C'mon is both written and directed by acclaimed award-winning American filmmaker Mike Mills, director of the films Thumbsucker, Beginners, and 20th Century Women previously, as well as a number of other shorts. It's produced by Chelsea Barnard, Andrea Longacre-White, and Lila Yacoub. This just premiered at the 2021 Telluride Film Festival this year. A24 will release Mike Mills' C'mon C'mon in select US theaters starting in November this fall - stay tuned for an exact date.