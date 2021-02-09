MOVIE TRAILERS

Joel McHale & Kerry Bishé in Dark Romantic Comedy 'Happily' Trailer

February 9, 2021
Happily Trailer

"We have to pretend like nothing ever happened." Paramount + Saban Films have debuted the first official trailer for a film titled Happily, described as a new "dark romantic comedy" marking the feature directorial debut of writer BenDavid Grabinski. The film debuts on VOD this March in just a few more weeks - not too long to wait. Tom and Janet's friends are jealous of their lustful relationship. When a visit from a mysterious stranger leads to a dead body, they begin to question the loyalty of their so-called friends. The ensemble cast features Joel McHale & Kerry Bishé as Tom & Janet, with Natalie Zea, Paul Scheer, Al Madrigal, Natalie Morales, Jon Daly, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Shannon Woodward, Charlyne Yi, Breckin Meyer, and Stephen Root. This looks twisted and hilarious and wild - deliciously devious entertainment.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for BenDavid Grabinski's Happily, direct from YouTube:

Happily Poster

A dark romantic comedy by first-time director BenDavid Grabinski. Tom and Janet have been happily married for years. But a visit from a mysterious stranger leads to a dead body, a lot of questions, and a tense couples' trip with friends who may not actually be friends at all. Happily is both written & directed by American writer / filmmaker BenDavid Grabinski (follow him @bdgrabinski), now making his feature directorial debut after some writing work, development on the "Are You Afraid of the Dark?" TV series, and film journalism previously. Produced by Spencer Berman, Jack Black, BenDavid Grabinski, Ross Kohn, and Nancy Leopardi. Saban + Paramount will release Happily in select theaters + on VOD starting March 19th.

