John Cena & Lil Rel Howery in Raunchy Trailer for 'Vacation Friends'

"We met these two animals down in Mexico." 20th Century Studios has released the first official trailer for a raunchy studio comedy called Vacation Friends, a very generic title for a movie about, well, friends from a vacation. This is being dumped directly to Hulu streaming at the end of August, skipping theaters entirely which isn't a good sign either. A couple meets up with another couple while on vacation in Mexico, but their friendship takes an awkward turn when they get back home and their new friends surprisingly crash their wedding - "proving that what happens on vacation, doesn't necessarily stay on vacation." Yvonne Orji and Lil Rel Howery star as one couple, with Meredith Hagner and John Cena as the extra wild couple; also with Lynn Whitfield, Robert Wisdom, Tawny Newsome, and Kamal Bolden. Drugs everywhere, what could go wrong? This looks crazy absurd, not necessarily in a crazy good way, but in a crazy kooky way.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Clay Tarver's Vacation Friends, direct from YouTube:

In this raw & raunchy comedy, straight-laced Marcus and Emily (Howery & Orji) are befriended by wild, thrill-seeking partiers Ron & Kyla (Cena & Hagner) at a resort in Mexico. Living in the moment, the usually level-headed couple lets loose to enjoy a week of uninhibited fun and debauchery with their new "vacation friends." Months after their walk on the wild side, they are horrified when Ron & Kyla show up uninvited at their wedding, creating chaos & proving that what happens on vacation, doesn't necessarily stay on vacation. Vacation Friends is directed by filmmaker Clay Tarver, making his feature directorial debut after working as a writer / producer on "Silicon Valley" previously, and writing the script for Joy Ride. The screenplay is by Tom Mullen & Tim Mullen and Clay Tarver and Jonathan Goldstein & John Francis Daley. 20th Century debuts Vacation Friends streaming on Hulu on August 27th, 2021. Want to watch?