John Cena & Robert Patrick in Full Trailer for HBO 'Peacemaker' Series

"The mind is a den of scorpions better left running from, not towards." HBO has revealed the full official trailer for The Suicide Squad spin-off series called Peacemaker, hitting streaming on HBO Max starting in January. While completing work on The Suicide Squad movie last year, James Gunn began writing a spin-off TV series centered on the origins of Peacemaker, portrayed by John Cena. "[He is] not an evil person, he's just a bad guy. He seems sort of irredeemable in the film. But I think that there's more to him. We didn't get a chance to know him in the way we get to know some of the other characters. And so that's what the whole show is about." The cast includes Cena returning, with Steve Agee, Danielle Brooks, Robert Patrick, Jennifer Holland, Freddie Stroma, and Chukwudi Iwuji, plus Lochlyn Munro, Annie Chang, Christopher Heyerdahl, Elizabeth Ludlow, Rizwan Manji, and Nhut Le as "Judomaster". Okay this looks amazingly fun. I had a feeling this would be great! "How many people does this blow up!?"

Here's the full-length official trailer (+ poster) for James Gunn's Peacemaker series, on HBO's YouTube:

You can rewatch the first teaser trailer for James Gunn's Peacemaker series here to see the first look again.

A new team and a new mission. All in the name of peace. The origin of the DC superhero so dedicated to world peace that he is prepared to use force of arms to achieve it. Peacemaker is a spin-off series for HBO created and written by American writer / filmmaker James Gunn, director of the movies Slither, Super, Guardians of the Galaxy, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, and this year's The Suicide Squad; he also wrote the screenplay for Zack Snyder's Dawn of the Dead and Greg McLean's The Belko Experiment. At least one episode is directed by filmmaker Brad Anderson (director of the movies Next Stop Wonderland, Happy Accidents, Session 9, The Machinist, Transsiberian, Vanishing on 7th Street, The Call, Stonehearst Asylum, Beirut, Fractured). Based on the Peacemaker character created by Joe Gill & Pat Boyette. Gunn said he initially came up with this idea "mostly for fun", but it became a real possibility after DC Films asked him if there was a character in The Suicide Squad that he'd like to make a spin-off series about. HBO will debut the Peacemaker series streaming on HBO starting January 13th, 2022 coming soon this winter. Who's down?