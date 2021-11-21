John Malkovich & Lilly Krug in Femme Fatale Thriller 'Shattered' Trailer

"You should've seen the look on your face!" Lionsgate has unveiled the trailer for an action thriller mystery film titled Shattered, made by Spanish filmmaker Luis Prieto. Divorcee Chris Decker is a wealthy tech VC who lives in a high-tech house of his own design in the hills, protected physically and emotionally from the outside world. His life changes when he meets Sky, a gorgeous aspiring actress who draws him out of his shell. Love is in the air… or is it something else? Sky's odd behavior makes Chris suspect that she has more sinister intentions, especially when Sky's roommate is found dead out of nowhere… Starring Cameron Monaghan as Chris, Lilly Krug as Sky, plus Frank Grillo, Sasha Luss, and John Malkovich. This is my kind of nightmare scenario where your lover turns out to be a ruse for others to get into your life and mess with it, kind of like Fincher's The Game. But this looks a bit too crazy, with a lot of odd twists & turns.

Here's the two official trailers (+ poster) for Luis Prieto's Shattered, direct from Lionsgate's YouTube:

In the tradition of Fatal Attraction and Basic Instinct comes this dazzling action thriller starring Academy Award Nominee John Malkovich and Frank Grillo. As lonely tech millionaire Chris (Cameron Monaghan) encounters charming, sexy Sky (Lilly Krug), passion grows between them. When he's injured, she quickly steps in as his nurse. But Sky's odd behavior makes Chris suspect that she has more sinister intentions, especially when Sky's roommate is found dead from mysterious causes. Shattered is directed by Spanish filmmaker Luis Prieto, director of the films Condón Express, Pusher, and Kidnap previously, as well as some TV work and shorts. The screenplay is written by David Loughery (not the same as David Lowery). This hasn't premiered at any fests or elsewhere, as far as we know. Lionsgate will debut Prieto's Shattered in select US theaters + on VOD starting January 14th, 2022 at the start of the New Year. Who's interested?