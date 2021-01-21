John Rhys-Davies in Trailer for Kooky Romantic Comedy 'Bad Cupid'

"It is… a little… romantic." Freestyle DM has released an official trailer for Bad Cupid, a romantic comedy (dark comedy) from filmmakers Diane Cossa & Neal Howard that's arriving on VOD this February. John Rhys-Davies (aka Gimli / aka Sallah) stars as Archie, aka Cupid, a "God on a mission to ensure that true love always wins." Or, short of that, that someone is going to die trying. Not that he particularly cares which outcome it is. That's Archie's "Bad Cupid" approach to romance and beware anyone who gets in his way, especially anyone he's actually trying to help. A reinvention of the "Cupid" concept arriving just in time for Valentine's Day this year. The film's cast includes Shane Nepveu, Briana Marin, Claybourne Elder, Christine Turturro, and Amelia Sorenson. This looks fun and is made immeasurably better by having John Rhys-Davies as Mister Bad Cupid, kind of like a Valentine's Day riff on Bad Santa. Watch out for love.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Diane Cossa & Neal Howard's Bad Cupid, from FDM's YouTube:

Bad Cupid tells the story of love held hostage as an unhinged Cupid (Archie) takes a heartbroken guy and his romantic rival on a comic kidnapping. Archie is a man on a mission to ensure true love always wins. Or, short of that, someone is going to die trying. Not that he cares which. So beware anyone who gets in his way, especially anyone he's actually trying to help. In this case, that’s the heartbroken guy (Dave), his kooky cousin and the man about to marry the girl that got away. But just because the girl is getting married doesn't mean the groom can't be bound, gagged and stuffed into a bathroom stall, where Dave will face a fateful decision -- help in his escape or help Archie in a capital crime. Oh, the choices we have to make for love. Bad Cupid is co-directed by filmmakers Diane Cossa & Neal Howard, both making their feature directorial debut with this after some other TV directing work previously. The screenplay is written by Neal Howard & Ira Fritz and Anthony Piatek. Produced by Larry Jay Tish. Freestyle DM will release Bad Cupid direct-to-VOD starting on February 12th, 2021 this winter. For more head to the film's official site.