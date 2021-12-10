Johnny Depp is a Photojournalist in Official US Trailer for 'Minamata'

"We need global attention." "With you, we have a better chance." Goldwyn Films has released an official US trailer for the film Minamata, made by filmmaker / artist Andrew Levitas. This originally premiered at the 2020 Berlin Film Festival last year, and has taken all this time to get released. The film tells the story of the final days and final work of famed war photographer W. Eugene Smith, played by Johnny Depp. Smith travels to Japan in the 70s where he embeds himself in a small town and documents the devastating effects of mercury poisoning in communities due to a greedy corporation dumping toxic chemicals and denying it. A powerful story about the impact of photojournalism. Also with Hiroyuki Sanada, Tadanobu Asano, Katherine Jenkins, Jun Kunimura, Lily Robinson, Ryo Kase, Akiko Iwase, Minami, plus Bill Nighy. I watched this at Berlinale and loved it, writing in my review: "there's something wondrous and yet compellingly authentic… that pulled me into it." I'm glad this is finally getting a US release! Worth a watch.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Andrew Levitas' Minamata, direct from SGF's YouTube:

You can rewatch the original international trailer for Levitas' Minamata here, to view more footage.

New York, 1971. Following his celebrated days as one of the most revered photojournalists of World War II, W. Eugene Smith (Johnny Depp) has become a recluse, disconnected from society and his career. But a secret commission from Life magazine editor Robert Hayes (Bill Nighy) sends him to the Japanese coastal city of Minamata, which has been ravaged by mercury poisoning; the result of decades of gross industrial negligence by the Chisso Corporation. There, Smith immerses himself in the community, documenting their efforts to live with Minamata Disease and their passionate campaign to achieve recognition from Chisso and the Japanese government. Armed with only his trusted camera, Smith’s images from the toxic village give the disaster a heartbreaking human dimension, and his initial assignment turns into a life-changing experience. Minamata is directed by American artist / actor / filmmaker Andrew Levitas, now making his second film after Lullaby, and a few short films previously. The screenplay is written by David Kessler, Andrew Levitas, Jason Forman, and Stephen Deuters. This first premiered at the 2020 Berlin Film Festival last year (read our review) and already opened in many countries last year. Samuel Goldwyn Films will debut Minamata in select US theaters starting on December 15th, 2021, expanding further in 2022.