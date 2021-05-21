Joker's Back in 'Batman: The Long Halloween' Parts 1 and 2 Trailers

"Everyone's invited to this party!" Warner Bros has unveiled an official trailer for both parts of their new animated adaptation of the iconic comic book Batman: The Long Halloween. These animated direct-to-VOD / DVD movies are the latest animated WB DC offerings, based on the iconic mid-1990s DC story from Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale. Batman investigates a murder spree in Gotham that takes place on holidays. Few cases have ever tested the wits of the World's Greatest Detective like the mystery behind the Holiday Killer… The Dark Knight must fight a unified front of classic DC Super-Villains, diffuse an escalating mob war and solve the mystery of the Holiday Killer in The Long Halloween - Part Two. Featuring the voices of Jensen Ackles as Batman, and Troy Baker as Joker, with Laila Berzins, Billy Burke, Zach Callison, David Dastmalchian, Alyssa Diaz, John DiMaggio, Robin Atkin Downes, and Josh Duhamel. This looks quite similar to other Batman movies we've seen, but I'm still excited to see this story turned into animation.

Here's the two official trailers for Batman: The Long Halloween - Parts 1 & 2, direct from YouTube:

Inspired by the iconic mid-1990s DC story from Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale, Batman: The Long Halloween begins as a brutal murder on Halloween prompts Gotham’s young vigilante, the Batman, to form a pact with the city's only two uncorrupt lawmen, Police Captain James Gordan and District Attorney Harvey Dent. When more deaths occur on Thanksgiving & Christmas, it becomes clear that, instead of ordinary gang violence, they’re also dealing with a serial killer—the identity of whom, with each conflicting clue, grows harder to discern. Few cases have ever tested the wits of the World's Greatest Detective like the mystery behind the Holiday Killer. In Part 2, the killer known as "Holiday" continues to stalk the Falcone crime family while a new class of costumed criminal rises in Gotham City. Batman suspects that a former ally might be the serial killer. Batman: The Long Halloween (1 and 2) is directed by animation filmmaker Chris Palmer, director of the film Superman: Man of Tomorrow previously, as well as the series "Voltron: Legendary Defender". The screenplay for both is written by Tim Sheridan. Based on the 1990s DC comic book from Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale. Warner Bros will debut The Long Hallowen: Part One on VOD / DVD starting June 22nd, and Part Two on VOD / DVD starting July 27th this summer. Who's ready to watch?