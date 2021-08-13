Jon Bernthal & Shea Whigham in 'Small Engine Repair' Film Trailer

"I wanted tonight to be special." Vertical Entertainment has released a full trailer for an indie film titled Small Engine Repair, a feature film adaptation of the stage play by John Pollono. This was originally set to premiere at last year's SXSW Film Festival before it was cancelled. Pollono writes and directs, making his feature directorial debut, and co-stars in it with an impressive cast. It's better to know as little about this story going into it. The seemingly casual reunion of three old friends at an out-of-the-way repair shop masks a hidden agenda fueled by the arrival of a privileged young yuppie. This is described as a "black comedy that takes a dark dramatic turn" - and oh boy does it take a turn. The trailer also features some very nice quotes from various filmmakers, including one from Edgar Wright. Starring Jon Bernthal, Shea Whigham, John Pollono, Jordana Spiro, Ciara Bravo, & Spencer House. I've gotta say, I really want to see this.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for John Pollono's Small Engine Repair, direct from YouTube:

Frank (John Pollono), Swaino (Jon Bernthal) and Packie (Shea Whigham) are lifelong friends who share a love of the Red Sox, rowdy bars and Frank’s teenaged daughter Crystal (Ciara Bravo). But when Frank invites his pals over to a whiskey-fueled evening and asks them to do a favor on behalf of the brash young woman they all adore, events soon spin wildly out of control. Based on Pollono's award-winning play, Small Engine Repair is a pitch-black comedic drama with a wicked twist, and a powerful exploration of brotherhood, class struggle and toxic masculinity. Small Engine Repair is both written and directed by the American actor / writer / filmmaker John Pollono, making his feature directorial debut after writing the scripts for a few other films. Adapted from John Pollono's play of the same name that was initially published in 2014. This was supposed to premiere at the 2020 SXSW Film Festival last year. Vertical Ent. will debut Pollono's Small Engine Repair film in select US theaters starting on September 10th, 2021 coming soon.