Jon Heder & Barry Corbin in Comedy 'Funny Thing About Love' Trailer

"How long you guys been together, anyway?" Gravitas Ventures has debuted an official trailer for a holiday romantic comedy titled Funny Thing About Love, from filmmaker Adam White. "We really feel that what the world, and America in particular, needs this Holiday season is a feel-good, witty rom-com." A successful business woman takes her boyfriend home for Thanksgiving only to find her family is scheming to reunite her with her lost love, her other "one that got away." Summer Bellessa stars as Samantha, with a cast including Jon Heder, Barry Corbin, Pat Finn, Jason Gray, and Brooke White. This one belongs on the Hallmark channel, not in any theater. Another painfully obvious, been-there-done-that romcom to skip.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Adam White's Funny Thing About Love, from YouTube:

Samantha Banks (Summer Bellessa) is on top of the world, a successful business, and a handsome fiancé. But over one crazy Thanksgiving Holiday with her scheming family, her whole world is thrown into a tailspin when they invite her ex-boyfriend, "the one that got away". Funny Thing About Love is written and directed by American producer / filmmaker Adam White, directing his second feature after making Inspired Guns previously. It's produced by Adam Montierth and Donovan Montierth. This hasn't premiered at any film festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Gravitas Ventures releases White's Funny Thing About Love in select US theaters + on VOD starting December 3rd, 2021 this fall. Does anyone want to watch?