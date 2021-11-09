MOVIE TRAILERS

Jon Heder & Barry Corbin in Comedy 'Funny Thing About Love' Trailer

by
November 9, 2021
Source: YouTube

Funny Thing About Love Trailer

"How long you guys been together, anyway?" Gravitas Ventures has debuted an official trailer for a holiday romantic comedy titled Funny Thing About Love, from filmmaker Adam White. "We really feel that what the world, and America in particular, needs this Holiday season is a feel-good, witty rom-com." A successful business woman takes her boyfriend home for Thanksgiving only to find her family is scheming to reunite her with her lost love, her other "one that got away." Summer Bellessa stars as Samantha, with a cast including Jon Heder, Barry Corbin, Pat Finn, Jason Gray, and Brooke White. This one belongs on the Hallmark channel, not in any theater. Another painfully obvious, been-there-done-that romcom to skip.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Adam White's Funny Thing About Love, from YouTube:

Funny Thing About Love Poster

Samantha Banks (Summer Bellessa) is on top of the world, a successful business, and a handsome fiancé. But over one crazy Thanksgiving Holiday with her scheming family, her whole world is thrown into a tailspin when they invite her ex-boyfriend, "the one that got away". Funny Thing About Love is written and directed by American producer / filmmaker Adam White, directing his second feature after making Inspired Guns previously. It's produced by Adam Montierth and Donovan Montierth. This hasn't premiered at any film festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Gravitas Ventures releases White's Funny Thing About Love in select US theaters + on VOD starting December 3rd, 2021 this fall. Does anyone want to watch?

Find more posts: Indies, To Watch, Trailer

FEATURED POSTS

VIEW MORE

POPULAR COMMENTS

LAST YEAR'S TOP 10

Alex's Top 10 - 2020
1. Nine Days
2. Berlin Alexanderplatz
3. Pixar's Soul
4. Pieces of a Woman
5. Feels Good Man
6. Another Round
7. The Truffle Hunters
8. Sound of Metal
9. Lovers Rock
10. Nomadland
Click Here for Thoughts

Adam's Top 10 - 2020
1. Spontaneous
2. Promising Y. Woman
3. Nomadland
4. The Vast of Night
5. Blow the Man Down
6. The Invisible Man
7. Minari
8. Possessor
9. Feels Good Man
10. Color Out of Space
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the latest posts only, follow this acct:

Add our updates to your Feedly: click here