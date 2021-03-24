Jonathan Rhys Meyers Into the Jungle in 'Edge of the World' Trailer

"Now matter how far you run, you can never escape yourself…" Whoa there! Signature Ent. has released an official trailer for an epic new colonial historic thriller titled Edge of the World, a jungle crusade movie from filmmaker Michael Haussman. The film takes us on the true "adventures" of Sir James Brooke, who defied the British Empire to rule a jungle kingdom in 1840s Borneo, embarked on a lifelong crusade to end piracy, slavery and head-hunting, and partly inspired both the Rudyard Kipling story "The Man Who Would Be King" and Joseph Conrad's novel "Lord Jim". The film stars Jonathan Rhys Meyers as Brooke, along with Dominic Monaghan, Ralph Ineson, Hannah New, Josie Ho, & Bront Palarae. Wow this looks incredible! Reminds me of something as grand as The New World or The Lost City of Z in terms of taking us on this magnificent journey deep into the jungle to explore humanity. It's an impressive must watch trailer.

Here's the first UK trailer (+ poster) for Michael Haussman's Edge of the World, direct from YouTube:

The movie charts the true story of Sir James Brooke, the English adventurer who partly inspired Rudyard Kipling story The Man Who Would Be King and Joseph Conrad's novel Lord Jim. Brooke fought pirates and slavery to rule a kingdom larger than England in the jungles of Sarawak, Borneo, where the movie was filmed with support from the Sarawak Tourism Board and Malaysia's Federal FIMI film rebate. Edge of the World is directed by American artist / writer / filmmaker Michael Haussman, director of the films Rhinoceros Hunting in Budapest, Blind Horizon, and A Study in Gravity previously, and a bunch of music videos as well. The screenplay is written by Rob Allyn. Produced by Josie Ho, Conroy Chi-Chung Chan, and Rob Allyn. The project was also once known as White Rajah. Signature Ent. will release Haussman's Edge of the World in the UK right on VOD starting June 21st, 2021 this summer. First impression? Looking good?