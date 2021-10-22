Jonathan Rhys Meyers in Psychological Thriller 'Hide and Seek' Trailer

"There are no neighbors, only drifters." Saban Films has debuted an official trailer for an intriguing new psychological thriller titled Hide and Seek, which isn't the most original title. The film is both written and directed by the actor Joel David Moore, making it the third feature film he's directed in the last few years. When a wealthy businessman follows a lead to find his missing brother, he dives headlong into a twisted underworld of squatters and vagrants that threatens to tear apart his family as he struggles to maintain his sanity. It's described an "intense" thriller with "shocking twists & turns." Jonathan Rhys Meyers stars in the film, with a cast including Jacinda Barrett, Sue Jean Kim, Mustafa Shakir, and Joe Pantoliano. This looks damn good - a mind-breaking mystery, seemingly with some freaky supernatural things going on.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Joel David Moore's Hide and Seek, direct from YouTube:

Jonathan Rhys Meyers stars in the intense psychological thriller filled with shocking twists and turns. After the death of his wealthy father, Noah seeks his outcast brother to make amends and share the family fortune. But the family harbors a dark secret and a series of cryptic clues will lead Noah on a terrifying trail to the truth that threatens to tear him apart from the ones he loves the most. Hide and Seek is both written and directed by American actor / filmmaker Joel David Moore, director of the films Spiral and Youth in Oregon previously, as well as a few other shorts. Produced by Declan Baldwin, Francis Chung, and Tae-sung Jeong. It hasn't premiered at any film festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Saban Films will debut Hide and Seek in select US theaters + on VOD starting November 19th, 2021 this fall. Interested?